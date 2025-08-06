Faridabad (Haryana): The Panhera Kalan village was shocked to see a 79-year-old man walk into the village on a day when his son, was organising his shraddh (funeral) ceremony. This happened on August 3 when the entire village was dotted with nearly 50 posters with Lalchand’s photo mentioning about a shraddhanjali sabha. The tribute procession went around the village with sounds of drums while community feasting continued simultaneously in the temple.

Everyone believed that Lalchand had passed away, till he walked in.

Declared Dead by His Own Son, Haryana's Lalchand Walks Back Into His Village Alive (ETV Bharat)

He was alive and watching it all unfold from Kosi, in Uttar Pradesh where he was living with his brother Chandi for the past several months, after allegedly escaping abuse at the hands of his son, Swami Rajendra Dev Maharaj.

It was only when a relative showed Lalchand a video of the tribute procession on social media, that Lalchand was stunned. “I am unable to process it as to how my son can do this and celebrate without confirming if I am dead or alive,” he said the panchayat which called for a session as soon as Lalchand reached them with a complaint.

After seeing the video of the shraddh ceremony, Lalchand recorded a video declaring he was alive and sent it to the village sarpanch. On August 5, he walked into the village that was in mourning for Lalchand.

Raising allegations of ill-treatment by his son, Lalchand said, “Rajendra beat me regularly, denied me food, and forcefully transferred ownership of my 2.5-acre land to build an ashram. Fearing for life, I fled home and sought shelter with my brother.”

According to villagers, Rajendra was probably hoping to claim Rs 25 lakh that Uttar Pradesh government had declared for those killed in the Mahakumbh stampede. That is why he wanted to prove that his father had died in the stampede, they alleged. Lalchand too believes his son could go to any extent to declare him dead so that he can claim all his money.

“It is not a lie, it is a conspiracy hatched by Rajendra to quench his greed,” Lalchand said, his voice trembling with anger during the panchayat session held in the village’s Shiv temple.

Rajendra, a hotel management graduate was working as an event caterer in Delhi, but took to ‘sainthood’ as 'Swami Rajendra Dev Maharaj' in 2010. He established an ashram on the same plot of land which he allegedly took from his father. Now he lives there with his wife and children.

On being asked, Rajendra said he believed his father had died in the Mahakumbh tragedy. “The pilgrimage he took never ended. He did not come back and we thought he was missing. I tried looking for him. I even suspected someone in the family kidnapped him to grab Rs 1 crore he was about to receive,” he said.

But villagers are not prepared to listen to Rajendra's answers or get convinced.

As soon as Lalchand reached the village, an emergency panchayat meeting was convened. The sarpanch Dharamvir recounted the moment and said, “Rajendra was taking out the procession with dhols when I showed him his father’s video which clearly showed Lalchand was alive. He was speechless.”

The panchayat decided to give a prompt verdict. They decided to file a police complaint and socially boycott Rajendra and his family.

“It is not about money alone. It is sad that a son declared his father dead while he was alive. There cannot be a greater betrayal,” said villagers.

More than social justice, Lalchand wants the district administration to take action against Rajendra and his wife. “They wanted me to die so that they can claim ownership on my land, money and everything else. I want justice,” he said.