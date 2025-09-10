Haryana Youths 'Lured' Into Russian Army, Stranded in Ukraine; Kin Seek Urgent Govt Intervention
In videos released from the war zone, Ankit Jangra (24) and Vijay Poonia (25) appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urgent help.
Fatehabad: Two youths from Kumhariya village in Haryana’s Fatehabad have been stranded in the Russia-Ukraine war after they were allegedly lured into joining the Russian army on false promises.
The two victims have been identified as Ankit Jangra (24) and Vijay Poonia (25). The duo has shared a video sharing their ordeal.
In videos released from the war zone, both appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urgent help, while their families have approached Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini seeking intervention for their safe return.
According to Ankit’s brother, Raghuvir Jangra, Ankit, who went to Moscow on a study visa in February to pursue a language course, was allegedly tricked into signing a contract in Russian and forced into military deployment without training.
His brother, Raghuvir Jangra, revealed that Ankit and others were threatened, tortured, and sent near the zero line of Ukraine. Videos show groups of Indian youths in army uniforms claiming they were deceived and deployed into combat without food or training.
Jangra said, “I have complained about the whole matter to the Ministry of External Affairs. I have also met Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. He has assured to talk to the Ministry of External Affairs. I have requested for his help and told him to somehow get my brother out of there and bring him to India. He has also requested Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra and former MP Sunita Duggal for help."
Paras, a local resident of Kumhariya village who was present with Raghuveer Jangra, said that he has spoken to the youth of the village trapped in Ukraine. There were a total of 15 youths there, out of which 5 youths have died. The agent there has recruited 45 youths from India.
“In the first batch, five out of 15 youths have died. All of them were from India. The remaining youths have made this video and sent it here,” Paras said.
