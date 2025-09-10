ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Youths 'Lured' Into Russian Army, Stranded in Ukraine; Kin Seek Urgent Govt Intervention

Fatehabad: Two youths from Kumhariya village in Haryana’s Fatehabad have been stranded in the Russia-Ukraine war after they were allegedly lured into joining the Russian army on false promises.

The two victims have been identified as Ankit Jangra (24) and Vijay Poonia (25). The duo has shared a video sharing their ordeal.

In videos released from the war zone, both appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urgent help, while their families have approached Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini seeking intervention for their safe return.

According to Ankit’s brother, Raghuvir Jangra, Ankit, who went to Moscow on a study visa in February to pursue a language course, was allegedly tricked into signing a contract in Russian and forced into military deployment without training.

His brother, Raghuvir Jangra, revealed that Ankit and others were threatened, tortured, and sent near the zero line of Ukraine. Videos show groups of Indian youths in army uniforms claiming they were deceived and deployed into combat without food or training.