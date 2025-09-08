ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Youth Shot Dead In California, Family Appeals Administration To Bring Back Body

Jind: A pall of gloom descended on Barah Kalan village in Haryana's Jind district after a local youth, who had gone to the US eyeing a better future, was shot dead in California late on Saturday night.

Deceased Kapil (26) was the only son in his family, sources said.

His relatives alleged that on Saturday night, a 'black' native American youth began urinating at the place in California where Kapil worked. When Kapil objected, a heated argument ensued, and the youth fired several bullets at him. Kapil died on the spot.

Kapil had gone to the US two years ago via the 'donkey route', and his father had spent nearly Rs 45 lakh to send him abroad for a better future.