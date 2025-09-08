Haryana Youth Shot Dead In California, Family Appeals Administration To Bring Back Body
A 26-year-old youth from Haryana's Jind, who had gone to the US through the donkey route, was shot dead in California on Saturday night.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 7:40 AM IST
Jind: A pall of gloom descended on Barah Kalan village in Haryana's Jind district after a local youth, who had gone to the US eyeing a better future, was shot dead in California late on Saturday night.
Deceased Kapil (26) was the only son in his family, sources said.
His relatives alleged that on Saturday night, a 'black' native American youth began urinating at the place in California where Kapil worked. When Kapil objected, a heated argument ensued, and the youth fired several bullets at him. Kapil died on the spot.
Kapil had gone to the US two years ago via the 'donkey route', and his father had spent nearly Rs 45 lakh to send him abroad for a better future.
The biggest concern for the family now is bringing his body back home. His family is apprehensive that it may take at least 15 days for the body to arrive in India. Some people have suggested that the last rites be performed in the US, with Hindu traditions completed later in the village.
Kapil's uncle Ramesh, who runs a tractor agency in Pillukheda, said, "The family had invested around Rs 45 lakh to send him abroad. He wanted to work hard and support his family. His sudden death has shattered everyone."
Kapil's family has now appealed to the local administrative officials to help bring back his body to India so that they could perform his last rites.
Two months back, one Sandeep Singh (32), a transport operator from Haryana's Karnal who was living in California, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants when he had stepped out of his house to get food. He too had gone to the US via the 'donkey route', but had later received his Green Card after almost eight years of stay there.
