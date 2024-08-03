ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Yarn Merchant's Son Gambles Away Rs 22 Cr, Sells Off Factory; FIR Filed Against Bookies

Akshay, who lost Rs 22 crore in online gambling, has lodged a complaint against bookies, accusing them of harassing him over demands of alleged outstanding dues although he claimed of clearing his debt. Police said an FIR has been registered based on his complaint.

Haryana Yarn Merchant's Son Gambles Away Rs 22 Cr, Sells Off Factory; FIR Filed Against Bookies
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Panipat (Haryana): A case of online gambling addiction has surfaced in Haryana's Panipat where the son of a yarn merchant, who had gambled away Rs 22 crore, sold off his factory to clear his debt. However, when bookies continued to harass him over alleged outstanding dues, he left home with a suicide note behind. Finally, after his family lodged a missing complaint, he returned home and has registered a complaint against the accused bookies.

The incident was reported in Chandnibagh police station area on Friday. Akshay had borrowed money from bookies for playing online gambling but lost the entire amount. After which, he had sold off his factory to pay off his debt.

It has been learnt that Rs 1 lakh penalty was imposed daily on the loan amount resulting which, his outstanding dues rose to Rs 22 crores. The bookies, who had given him the loan, abducted him from his house, held him hostage and had beaten him up. This episode was repeated several times.

Finally, failing to handle the situation, he left his home on Thursday and also wrote a suicide note for his family. In his note, he said that five bookies of the city had extorted Rs 22 crore from him and despite that they were pressurising and harassing him to pay several crores more.

After which, his father, Rajkumar, a yarn merchant lodged a complaint in connection with Akshay's disappearance. Soon after which, Akshay returned home.

On Friday, several industrialists of the city took Akshay with them to Chandnibagh police station, where he filed a complaint against the accused bookies.

Chandnibagh police station in-charge Rakesh Sharma said a complaint has been received and the matter is being investigated. Both the victim and accused would be questioned, Sharma said.

