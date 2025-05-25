Triumph Over Adversity: Yamunanagar Man Loses Both Legs In Mishap, Challenges Life And Prevails

Yamunanagar: Mishaps, regardless of their severity, can change a human being's perception towards life. While some prevail over the adversities, others simply give up.

Vinod (28) of Mandoli village in Yamunanagar district is one who prevailed over the adversities after a train mishap in which he lost both his legs. Instead of giving up, he started his life afresh and instead of depending on others, started a business of selling goods on his motorcycle. Vinod said back in 2013, he lost both his legs while he was defecating on the railway line near his village. "While returning, I saw a train on the train. I ran but it was too late as both my legs got crushed under its wheels," he said.

Vinod at a village selling slippers (ETV Bharat)

Vinod was in Class X when the tragedy struck. He had aspired to become a government servant but the mishap changed his life. Both his legs had to be amputated post the mishap. "I was treated in PGI, Chandigarh but both my legs had got infected and started turning blue. The doctors performed around eight surgeries and finally both my legs had to be amputated," he said.

Vinod at his home (ETV Bharat)

Vinod said around Rs 16 lakh was spent on his treatment and as his family's financial condition was not sound, a few people from the village came forward to help. "I did not receive any assistance from the government, politicians or social organisations," he said, adding now he is getting pension from the differently-abled.

Vinod at his home in Mandoli village (ETV Bharat)

Vinod stayed at home for some time after losing his legs. But his self-respect and desire to defeat the adversity, did not let him sit idle. He worked as a tailor for a few years but as payments were irregular, he could not continue for long. "Then a friend bought me a motorcycle in which I move from one village to another selling slippers," he said.

Vinod on a wheelchair in his village (ETV Bharat)

Vinod is 28 years old and apart from his parents, had a brother who lives separately with his family after marriage. The youngster who manages to earn his own bread and also for his parents has become an example for others. His neighbours and others in the village not only praise him but also look up to him as an inspiration.