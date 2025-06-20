Haryana: Yamunanagar's Rajni Races Through Life On Her E-Rickshaw

Yamunanagar: Rajni (25) of Haryana’s Yamunanagar has become an inspiration to women in her locality. After her husband's demise, Rajni started a new chapter in life by taking up driving an e-rickshaw for a livelihood.

Taking to the roads, she faces challenges daily. But she didn't give up. As she races through life on her e-rickshaw on the streets of Yamunanagar, she nurtures dreams for her five-year-old daughter's future while facing societal prejudices.

Rajni said that she leaves home at 8 AM to drive her e-rickshaw, working until 9 PM. Besides taking care of herself and her daughter, she also repays the debts incurred during her husband's death.

Rajini with her daughter (ETV Bharat)

On the first day she sat down to drive the rickshaw, she said she had to endure people's stares and harsh words. But on the second day, “I gathered courage and moved forward,” she said.

Rajni’s husband passed away three months ago. After that, her life has completely changed, and the burden of responsibilities has fallen upon her. The worry for her daughter's future began to torment the mother, but even with a broken heart, she found the courage and decided to take care of herself and her child. Seeing hope for life in her daughter's eyes, she strengthened herself and took to the streets.

She said that her daughter wants to fulfil her father's dream by becoming a soldier and serving the nation.