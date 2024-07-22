Haryana Woman Allegedly Gangraped In Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a rather strange anti-climax to a friendship, a woman from Haryana was gangraped by her ex-boyfriend and his accomplices inside a moving car after being kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the woman said.

The incident has taken place near the selfie point on the Fatehabad and came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at the Tajganj police station on Sunday night in this regard.

In her complaint, the woman said that she has been living in Agra for many years. The woman said she was friends with a young man, but when she came to know that the young man was involved in prostitution, she distanced herself from hima nd got married 15 days ago. The woman alleged that despite getting married, the accused was constantly following her and wanted to talk to her.

The woman alleged that on Sunday night the accused came to the selfie point with his friend and she also there. “The accused saw me and caught me and made me sit in the car. When I protested, both of them beat me up and threatened to kill me. The accused and his friend held me hostage in the car and raped me in turns,” the woman said. She alleged that both the youths want to force her into prostitution and have earlier been booked for flesh trade.

ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed said that, on the complaint of the woman, a case has been registered against Dhandhupura resident Suraj Chaudhary and Lakhan Chaudhary. The alleged criminal history of both the accused is being probed while further investigation into the incident is going on.