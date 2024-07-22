ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Woman Allegedly Gangraped In Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

The woman said in her complaint that she was friends with the accused, but when she came to know that he was involved in prostitution, she distanced herself from the accused, who still kept following her. The woman said that on Sunday night, the accused saw her near the selfie point and kidnapped her along with his friend and both of them raped her inside a car in turns.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a rather strange anti-climax to a friendship, a woman from Haryana was gangraped by her ex-boyfriend and his accomplices inside a moving car after being kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the woman said.

The incident has taken place near the selfie point on the Fatehabad and came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at the Tajganj police station on Sunday night in this regard.

In her complaint, the woman said that she has been living in Agra for many years. The woman said she was friends with a young man, but when she came to know that the young man was involved in prostitution, she distanced herself from hima nd got married 15 days ago. The woman alleged that despite getting married, the accused was constantly following her and wanted to talk to her.

The woman alleged that on Sunday night the accused came to the selfie point with his friend and she also there. “The accused saw me and caught me and made me sit in the car. When I protested, both of them beat me up and threatened to kill me. The accused and his friend held me hostage in the car and raped me in turns,” the woman said. She alleged that both the youths want to force her into prostitution and have earlier been booked for flesh trade.

ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed said that, on the complaint of the woman, a case has been registered against Dhandhupura resident Suraj Chaudhary and Lakhan Chaudhary. The alleged criminal history of both the accused is being probed while further investigation into the incident is going on.

  1. Read more: 13-Year-Old Girl Gangraped, Killed In Haridwar; Accused BJP Leader Expelled
  2. Minor Allegedly Gangraped After Being Befriended on Social Media in Chhattisgarh; Accused Arrested

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a rather strange anti-climax to a friendship, a woman from Haryana was gangraped by her ex-boyfriend and his accomplices inside a moving car after being kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the woman said.

The incident has taken place near the selfie point on the Fatehabad and came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at the Tajganj police station on Sunday night in this regard.

In her complaint, the woman said that she has been living in Agra for many years. The woman said she was friends with a young man, but when she came to know that the young man was involved in prostitution, she distanced herself from hima nd got married 15 days ago. The woman alleged that despite getting married, the accused was constantly following her and wanted to talk to her.

The woman alleged that on Sunday night the accused came to the selfie point with his friend and she also there. “The accused saw me and caught me and made me sit in the car. When I protested, both of them beat me up and threatened to kill me. The accused and his friend held me hostage in the car and raped me in turns,” the woman said. She alleged that both the youths want to force her into prostitution and have earlier been booked for flesh trade.

ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed said that, on the complaint of the woman, a case has been registered against Dhandhupura resident Suraj Chaudhary and Lakhan Chaudhary. The alleged criminal history of both the accused is being probed while further investigation into the incident is going on.

  1. Read more: 13-Year-Old Girl Gangraped, Killed In Haridwar; Accused BJP Leader Expelled
  2. Minor Allegedly Gangraped After Being Befriended on Social Media in Chhattisgarh; Accused Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AGRA NEWSGANG RAPE IN AGRAHARYANA GIRL GANG RAPED IN AGRAHARYANA GIRL GANG RAPEDGANGRAPED BY FRIEND IN AGRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.