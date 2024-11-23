ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Unqualified Doctor Performs Eye Surgeries on 44 Patients in Hisar

Hisar: A shocking case of negligence has come to light in Hisar in Haryana, where a doctor without a degree performed eye surgeries on 44 patients at a civil hospital here. The health department has taken action and banned further surgeries, but the doctor claims he operated on the patients only on the orders of the health department.

According to reports, the doctor, identified as Dr. Vijay, was appointed as an eye surgeon by the health department despite not having a complete degree. The Deputy Director of the National Program for the Control of Blindness stopped him from performing surgeries, but by then, Dr. Vijay had already operated on 44 patients.

Around one thousand people's eyes are operated in the civil hospital here every year. Meanwhile, Civil Hospital PMO Dr Reena Jain said, "Dr Vijay will be on leave for a few days to prepare for the exam".