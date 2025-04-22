Unique Mass Marriage To Fight Inflation: Two Brothers Hold Collective Wedding For Their Six Children

Hisar: In the Gavar village of the Hisar district, Haryana, a large family has taken up a unique initiative to save money and time in this era of rising inflation. In this family, two brothers conducted the mass marriage of their their six children together. The whole village was invited to this marriage. Along with this, the society also got a special message that such a marriage will not only save time but also money.

The Poonia family has set an example of unity by marrying all the children together in village Gavar. The Poonia family has married their children on April 18 and 19. In this, the sons of both the brothers got married on April 18. After this, the four daughters got married on April 19. The six siblings got married into four different families.

A message to society: Speaking about this, Ramesh Havaldar, a resident of the village said, "We will also marry all our children together like this. By conducting such marriages together, not only money has been saved, but the message of brotherhood is also given in the society. In future, the common people should also give a good message to the society by taking decisions together to stave off inflation and save time."

He further said that they live in the huts of the village. "Both the brothers Rajesh Poonia and Amar Singh Poonia have married their six sons and daughters together. Rajesh Poonia has two daughters, Kavita and Priyanka. The name of the son is Sandeep. Amar Singh Poonia has married his daughters Monika, Preeti and son Sanjay," he said.

Ravi Poonia, a relative of the family, said: "These are my two uncles. Both are brothers. They have two daughters and a son. They have given a unique message to the society by marrying all six children together. This will save money and time. Along with this, the society will also get a special message of not showing off."

Out of the two families, Rajesh's son is working in a private company in Gurugram. Whereas Amar Singh Poonia's elder daughter is a teacher in a private school in Badwa. The entire family is educated. This family's initiative and unique wedding is being discussed everywhere.