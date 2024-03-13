Haryana Trust Vote: CM Saini Moves Confidence Motion; 5 JJP MLAs Walk Out

Chandigarh: Newly appointed Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday moved Confidence Motion for his Government in the state Assembly.

Five Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs -- Devender Singh Babli, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Ram Niwas and Jogi Ram Sihag -- moved out of the House after CM Saini moved the confidence vote in the special session. JJP on Wednesday issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion.

Before CM Saini moved the motion, Congress MLAs sought to know from Speaker Gian Chand Gupta about the urgency of convening the Assembly session. "There was no emergency," senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Hooda even asked the Speaker to adjourn the session for at least one hour so that the legislators could reach the assembly. However, the speaker said it was the duty of the members to reach the House on time. "Let the discussion take place and in the meantime, the members can reach the House," the speaker said.

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 members, and it also enjoys the support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.

The Bharatiya Janata Party named Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.

After taking oath, Naib Singh Saini first took charge and then held a cabinet meeting. CM Nayab Saini said that Manohar Lal has “worked without discrimination” during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Haryana. The schemes have been delivered to the people in a planned manner, he said.