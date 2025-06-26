Haryana Transgenders To Spread Immunisation Awareness Of Children

Chandigarh: To bring every child under the ambit of immunisation programme, the Chandigarh Health Department has roped in 24 transgenders, who will now go door-to-door to make people aware of the necessity of immunisation. These transgenders have also been included in the team of the Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) and Asha workers team.

Giving an overview, Dr Suman Singh, director of Chandigarh Health Department, said the idea behind transgenders' participation is to ensure the speedy success of the initiative. "We want to ensure that every child in the city comes under the purview of the vaccination. We have reached out to every section in this regard. Although our 250 ANMs are already engaged in the act, we have recently included transgenders to run the campaign. They will take our message to the households to sensitise newly married couples," Singh said.

Officials claimed that Chandigarh is doing fine on the immunisation front. According to them, the city has made significant strides in achieving National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification.

The Chandigarh Health Department is also running several initiatives under which the younger generation and other sections will be made aware of the benefits of the vaccine and its process.

As part of the strategy to take the immunisation program forward, the Chandigarh Health Department also came up with the idea of ​​​​connecting the youth apart from the transgenders.

District immunisation officer Manjit Singh said at present, all transgenders are being given lessons to run the campaign. "Soon these transgenders will go door-to-door and make couples aware of the importance of vaccination of children.