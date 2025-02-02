ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Toll Rises To 10 In Bhakra Canal Accident, 2 People Still Missing

Chandigarh: With the retrieval of another body, the death toll in the Bhakra Canal accident in Haryana's Fatehabad district rose to 10 on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place on Friday night when a vehicle carrying 14 passengers plunged into the canal. While nine bodies had already been fished out, two people were rescued and three were missing, they said.

On Sunday evening, the body of a woman was retrieved, taking the toll in the accident to 10, said a senior police officer. The two missing people, including a woman, are feared dead, he added.