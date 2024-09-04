ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Three Kids Die After Brick Kiln Wall Collapses In Panchkula

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

A portion of the wall of a brick kiln collapsed on four labourers' children, who were playing in the campus. They were taken to the nearby hospital, where two were declared brought dead, one succumbed to his injuries during treatment and the other is presently hospitalised.

Parents of children after incident (ETV Bharat Photo)

Panchkula (Haryana): Three children, aged two, five and six years, were killed and another was injured after the wall of a brick kiln collapsed on them in Haryana's Pachkula district while they were playing here on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Rafia (6), Mohammad Saad (5) and Zeeshan (2). All were natives of Patwari Nagla village of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. The incident took place at Kamala brick kiln at around 11 am.

According to police, the parents of the deceased have been working as labourers in the brick kiln for the last 15 years. While their parents worked in the brick kiln, the children played outside. Suddenly, a portion of the mud wall collapsed and four children got trapped under it.

Hearing the loud noise, parents and other labourers rushed to the spot and tried to pull out the children from under the debris. Police were informed and a team from the local police station soon reached the brick kiln. A rescue operation was launched and four children were recovered.

The injured were taken to the nearby hospital, where the doctor declared two children, Rafia and Zeeshan, brought dead and the other child, Mohammad Saad, died sometime later due to mud and mucus deposition in his windpipe. The fourth child is presently undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital-6.

Doctor of the hospital, Gaurav Prajapati, said that out of the three children brought to the hospital, two were found dead on arrival and a five-year-old died during treatment.

Police are interrogating the owner of the brick kiln and the family members of the children while the three bodies have been sent to Panchkula Civil Hospital-6 for post-mortem. The police are trying to find out the reasons for the wall collapse and the person responsible for it. Further action will be taken after obtaining the accident report from the local administration, police said.

BRICK KILN WALL COLLAPSESBRICK KILN COLLAPSEDTHREE KIDS DIEKIDS DIE IN HOUSE COLLAPSE

