Haryana Tableau Displays Women Empowerment, Access to Schemes Through Digital Medium on R-Day

Chandigarh: The Haryana tableau showcased 'women empowerment' through its ambitious 'Mera Parivar-Meri Pehchan' scheme during the Republic Day parade on Friday.

Through the tableau, the state stressed on the development witnessed in various sectors and the benefits received through the government schemes. It has displayed digital infrastructure and how it has helped the state.

The tableau has shown a Haryanvi girl holding a digital device symbolising the access to government schemes through digital medium. Along with this, the tableau showcased the benefits of the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra'. It portrayed how digital system has helped in procurement of ration, providing subsidies to farmers, scholarships to students and pensions to the elderly. The manner in which state has connected citizens with technology to help them receive the benefits of the various government schemes has been beautifully depicted here.

Through this tableau, Haryana government has tried to show its efforts at empowering people through the digital medium and the progress made in all the sectors.

This time, the theme of 'women empowerment' took the centre stage with several states showcasing role of women in their tableaux. Apart from Haryana, states showcasing 'women empowerment' were Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Tableaux from 16 states and Union territories and nine Central government departments were displayed at the Republic Day parade.