Haryana Student Goes Missing In Canada, Kin Appeal To Govt For His Safe Return

Charkhi Dadri: A student from Haryana, who went to Canada on a study visa, went missing, prompting a desperate appeal to the government for his safe and fast release by his family members.

Sahil, a resident of Dohka Hariya village of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, had gone to Canada a month ago to pursue a web design course. There is no trace of him since May 17. His friend has filed a missing person report with the Hamilton police. Aggrieved parents of Sahil have appealed to the Canadian police as well as the central government to trace and ensure their son's release.

At present, the family members are living in Nandgaon, Bhiwani. On April 23, former soldier Harish Kumar sent his son to Canada for studies by spending about Rs 35 lakh from his savings. Student Sahil enrolled for a web design course at Humber University in Canada. On May 17, he went to the university from a rented room, but he did not return thereafter. His friends informed the family members and the police about the matter.