Haryana: State Transport Bus Overturns In Panchkula, Over 40 School Children Injured

By ANI

Published : Jul 8, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

The accident took place due to overspeeding by the bus driver; moreover, it was overloaded with passengers. Soon after the tragedy, the victims were taken to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula.

Several schoolchildren sustained injuries after a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Pinjore in Panchkula district on Monday.
Panchkula(Haryana): More than 40 schoolchildren sustained injuries after a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Pinjore in Panchkula district on Monday.

As per reports, a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Naulata village of Pinjore town. The injured were admitted to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula. A woman, who sustained critical injuries was referred to PGI Chandigarh.

As per the police, the accident was caused due to overspeeding by the bus driver. The bus was also filled beyond its capacity with passengers. Hence, overloading and poor road conditions have been attributed as additional reasons for the accident.

Congress MLA Pradeep Choudhary of Kalka assembly constituency in Panchkula said an investigation into the accident has been initiated. Last week, six people were injured in a collision between a car and a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

