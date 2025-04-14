ETV Bharat / state

Haryana State-Level Archery Competition Held In Dark, Players Aim In Car Headlights

The viral video shows the archery competition being held in the dark and players shooting with car headlights positioned at targets.

Haryana State-Level Archery Competition Held In Dark, Players Aim In Car Headlights
Screengrab of video showing players shooting with help of car headlights (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST

Bhiwani: Haryana that has established itself as the sporting powerhouse of the country, tops when it comes to winning medals for India. Despite this, many parts of the state still lack basic facilities for sports.

A living example of this was seen in Bhiwani district, where due to lack of electricity, the state-level archery competition was held in the darkness with the headlights of cars being the sole source of light. A video of the competition that went viral on social media has sparked controversy, with organisers being criticised for failing to arrange the basic amenities.

The 38th Haryana State Archery Championship was organised from April 10 to 12 in Sanga village in Bhiwani. The competition was held under the supervision of Haryana state archery secretary Ramniwas Hooda. Boys participated in the categories of under-10, 13 and 15 years and sub-junior and senior age-groups.

In the video that has surfaced, players are seen shooting in the dark with car lights positioned at the targets. Some mobile flashlights are also seen helping the participants to focus their target.

When officials of Haryana State Archery Organisation were contacted in this connection, they refused to speak to the media. The video makes it clear that the organisers were only fulfilling the formalities in the name of competition. Not only this, the archery competition could have proved dangerous in the dark.

