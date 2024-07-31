ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Sisters Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances At Home, Family Suspects Murder

Ambala (Haryana): Two sisters, aged 6 and 11 years, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Haryana's Ambala on Wednesday, police said. The cause of the deaths could not be ascertained, they added.

The incident took place in Nahan area of Ambala when the two girls were alone in the house. It has been learnt that one of the girls had marks around her neck that could be due to strangulation and blood was oozing out from her mouth.

Family members suspect that the two were murdered by a local youth, with whom their daughters had a quarrel earlier this morning. A case has been lodged and investigations are underway, police said. The deceased have been identified as Yogita and Amaira (6), police said adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Brother of the two girls said, "None of us were at home and when we returned we found them dead. This morning, my sisters had an argument with a local youth, who is a drug addict and we suspect that he has murdered them."