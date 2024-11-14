ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Four Arrested For Palwal Gas Pipeline Explosion

Faridabad: Four persons were arrested in connection with an explosion following gas leakage from a pipeline in Haryana's Palwal district that left a shopkeeper dead, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested persons included Public Health Department's executive engineer Amit and Vishal, a supervisor at Adani Gas, according to the FIR. The incident occurred on Old GT Road on Tuesday when a JCB engaged by the Public Health Department, while repairing a water pipeline, accidentally damaged a nearby PNG gas pipeline, causing it to leak.

A nearby teashop also caught fire, killing the shopkeeper, Harichand Singla (50) and injuring three others. Singla's family members refused to take his body from the hospital and created a ruckus there, officials said.

Several local business organisations also gathered at the hospital, demanding a compensation of 1 crore for the deceased's family and a government job for his son.