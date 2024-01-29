Haryana Scholar Translates Hanuman Chalisa into Roman Script, English, Hindi

Bhiwani (Haryana): People from across the globe will now be able to read Hanuman Chalisa. Satish Arya, a well-known personality in the field of education and a scholar of English literature from Haryana's Bhiwani, has translated Hanuman Chalisa in three languages.

After a year of hardwork, Arya, who has gained fame in the field of literature, has successfully translated Hanuman Chalisa into Roman script, Hindi and English. All the three versions of Hanuman Chalisa is available to the common people.

Arya told that his grandson inspired him to venture into translating the book in other languages. "My grandson lives abroad and is not much conversant in Hindi. I was wondering as to how I could teach him the lessons of Hanuman Chalisa when I thought of translating the book into a language he and others like him can read. Hanuman Chalisa is a unique book of Hindu religion and should be read by all. Language barrier should not prevent a person from reading this book. Hanumanji is the most unique God and Tulsidas's 'Ramcharitmanas' has explained the character very well," he said.

Describing his translated versions, Arya said that he has included the original Hindi couplets and translated those into Roman script and English. The translations of the couplets are followed with complete explanations.

He said that Hanumanji should be introduced at the international level and this is the goal behind his translations. Articles on Tulsidas and Hanuman have also been published in the books.

The Hindi terms and principles have been briefly explained in the books. Many words like 'adharma', 'aastha', 'asura', 'atma', 'bajrangi', 'bhakti, 'chalisa', 'chaupai', 'doha', 'guru', 'paap', 'rishi', 'tapasvi' have been elaborated upon. "These versions will help people across the world to read Hanuman Chalisa and know about Hanumanji," Arya said.