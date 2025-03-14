ETV Bharat / state

Haryana's Hisar Airport Gets Green Signal: Flights To Begin Operating From Next Month

The decision regarding airport operation, maintenance and jobs will remain with the centre, while the Haryana government will have the ownership rights of the land.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

Hisar: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday granted the Airport Authority of India (AAI) a licence to run the Hisar Airport in Haryana. Domestic flights are expected to operate from the airport starting next month.

With the airport getting a license to be operational, the Haryana government will now request a meeting with the PMO, and it is believed that on the upcoming Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the flight service to Ayodhya.

Initially, the central government will run the Hisar airport through the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The decision regarding airport operation, maintenance and jobs will remain with the centre, while the Haryana government will have the ownership rights of the land.

In the beginning, flights with a seating capacity of 70 passengers will operate from Hisar to Delhi, Jammu, Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

The responsibility for the security of Hisar Airport will also remain with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Currently, 300 jawans of the third battalion of Haryana Police are deployed for its security.

