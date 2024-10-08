Haryana Result Proves People's Faith In PM Modi: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the BJP was able to retain power in Haryana because of people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantees". On the BJP emerging as the second largest party in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the result was an endorsement of the efforts to defeat "anti-national forces" and ensure peace and progress.

"Under the leadership of respected @narendramodi ji, @BJP4Haryana has succeeded in getting the blessings of the people for the third time," Sarma posted on X. "My congratulations to every party worker for this grand victory. One thing is clear from this result, India has full faith in #ModiKiGuarantee," he added. Sarma had campaigned for the party in Haryana.

He also congratulated the party workers of Jammu and Kashmir for improving the BJP's tally in the state to 29. "Gratitude and congratulations to our @BJP4JnK Karyakartas for improving the party's tally to 29 seats compared to 25 seats in 2014. BJP won nearly 2/3 of all seats it contested," he posted on X.

"Under Aadarniya @narendramodi Ji's leadership Jammu & Kashmir saw the most enthusiastic democratic process in several decades. Today's results is an endorsement for the efforts to defeat anti-national forces and bring the region to a path of peace and progress," he said.

Union Minister of Ports Sarbananda Sonowal said the BJP securing a hattrick win in Haryana was an approval by its people for PM Modi's good governance model. "This hattrick win is a manifestation of the vision and mission of the Modi government since 2014 which is rooted in the philosophy of Antodaya as well as inclusive development," he said in a statement.

He claimed that people have rejected the opposition's pitch against BJP's developmental and public welfare governance. "I want to extend my heartiest congratulations to our hardworking party members who followed the vision of the PM towards building a Viksit Haryana and a Viksit Bharat," he said.

He also hailed BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their roles in ensuring the party's victory in Haryana. The BJP was poised to form the government for a third straight time in Haryana, bucking anti-incumbency and overcoming the setback in the Lok Sabha polls.