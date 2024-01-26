Loading...

Haryana: Republic Day Relief for Inmates: Ram Rahim Could Be Smiling Too

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

The Haryana government's decision to grant exemption to inmates is a perfect gift to the ones at the receiving end on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

The Haryana government's decision to grant exemption to inmates is a perfect gift to the ones at the receiving end on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on the occasion of 75th Republic Day announced a relaxation of up to two months to all prisoners in the state. The Manohar Lal Khatter- dispensation gave a special exemption to inmates serving sentences passed by the courts of criminal jurisdiction albeit with some conditions.

According to the order, convicts who have been sentenced to life imprisonment, 10 years or more or 60 days and ones who have been sentenced to five years or more and less than 10 years, will get a 45-day relaxation.

This exemption will also be granted to all offenders who are on parole and furlough from jail on January 26, 2024, provided they surrender at the respective jails at their scheduled time, in which case they will be entitled to this exemption for the remainder of the period. will be given in Apart from this, the convict who is on bail will not be given this exemption.

The news would be music in the ears of Dera head Ram Rahim.

Convicted in rape and murder, Ram Rahim will also benefit from this announcement. Rahim who is currently on parole, for 50 days has had the privilege of getting parole nine times.

