Haryana: Rahul Gandhi Comes To Karnal To Meet Family Of Man He Met In US

Karnal (Haryana): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Ghoghardipur village in Haryana's Karnal district on Friday morning to meet the family members of Amit Kumar, who met with an accident in the US and is currently undergoing treatment.
Gandhi had met Amit during his recent US visit. After returning to India, Gandhi came to pay a surprise visit at the house of Amit's family in the district.
The Leader of Opposition arrived at Ghoghardipur village at around 5 am. He met Amit's parents and left around 20 minutes later. Gandhi also made a video call to Amit after interacting with his family members.
#WATCH | Haryana: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached Ghogripur village in Karnal to meet the family members of Amit Kumar who was hospitalized due to an accident in the US.— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024
(Source: Amit Kumar's family) pic.twitter.com/VimwqYWz3T
Amit's mother Biramati later said that the Congress leader had told them that he had met her son in US and had promised him to meet his family members. She said that they did not know that he would visit them.
Gandhi listened to their story and also assured to provide all help. He had also told the family that Amit was undergoing treatment as he had met with an accident.
Amit had gone to the US around one and a half years ago through the "donkey route".
Gandhi's visit came at a time when campaigning for Haryana Assembly elections is underway. The state will go for polls on October 5.
Notably, not only Amit's family but also the local Congress leaders as well as police and the district administration were unaware of Gandhi's visit.
