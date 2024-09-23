Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Suspends Chitra Sarwara For 6 Years For 'Anti-Party Activities'

New Delhi: Weeks ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, the All India Congress Committee suspended rebel party leader Chitra Sarwara for a period of six years for being involved in "anti-party activities". This comes after Chitra Sarwara fielded her candidature from Ambala Cantonment as an independent candidate.

The Congress has fielded Parvinder Pal Pari from the seat against six-time MLA and senior BJP leader Anil Vij. The Congress said Sarwara's participation as an independent candidate against its nominee constitutes a 'violation' of the party's policy."We have received multiple reports from Congress workers and candidates of the Ambala Cantt Vidhan Sabha regarding your involvement in activities contrary to the party's interests. Specifically, your participation as an independent candidate against the Congress candidate constitutes a violation of party policy," the official statement from the AICC said.



"The AICC has reviewed evidence of your actions and, as a result, we are compelled to take action. Consequently, we are suspending your membership in the Congress Party for six years due to these anti-party activities," it added. Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.



In 2019, BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats. Congress won 30 seats. Earlier on September 20, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said that the Election Commission of India, along with the Chief Electoral Officer's office, has implemented special measures to increase the voting percentage in the Haryana elections compared to the last election.



Voters are being encouraged to cast their votes through various SVEEP activities, including slogan writing, painting, street plays, and poster making, Agarwal said. The Chief Electoral Officer further said that the voters of Haryana are politically aware. In both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the voting percentage here has consistently been higher than in other states.



