Haryana Poll Outcome A Verdict On Rahul Gandhi's Failed Leadership: MP CM

Bhopal: With the BJP racing ahead in Haryana as per the early trends, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the imminent defeat of Congress is a testimony to the failed leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even Congressmen don't consider Rahul Gandhi as their leader, said Yadav as the BJP looks comfortably placed, leading in 50 of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana, counting for which is underway.

"While campaigning in Haryana, I had said that Rahul Gandhi (Opposition leader in Lok Sabha) would fail for the third time. People know it well that his leadership is not liked even by Congressmen," Yadav told PTI. He said the Haryana poll outcome reflects the people's trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development agenda of the double-engine government. "People rejected Congress on the development issue and the language they used. The lotus (BJP symbol) will bloom for the third time in Haryana," Yadav said.

He said the people of Haryana reacted positively to the slogan of the double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. "I had experienced people's enthusiasm and excitement during the poll campaign. Congress was living in an illusion, may God keep their illusion intact. The Congress is cut off from ground reality," he added.