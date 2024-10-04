ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Politics Embroiled in Rs 5,620 Crore Drug Scandal

Chandigarh (Haryana): Days after Delhi Police uncovered a major drug racket in Haryana, allegations linking a Congress MP to the accused sparked a political row in the state.

On October 2, police seized 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 5,620 crore and arrested four persons from Delhi’s Mahipalpur including the alleged mastermind Tushar Goyal, who is at the centre of controversy.

His photos with Congress MP Deepender Hooda and Haryana Congress President Udaybhan went viral on social media, inviting criticism for the grand old party.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini questioned Congress's involvement, asking whether Congress was using drug syndicate money to influence Haryana assembly elections.

CM Nayab Saini Taunts Congress