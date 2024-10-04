Haryana Politics Embroiled in Rs 5,620 Crore Drug Scandal

Chandigarh (Haryana): Days after Delhi Police uncovered a major drug racket in Haryana, allegations linking a Congress MP to the accused sparked a political row in the state.
On October 2, police seized 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 5,620 crore and arrested four persons from Delhi’s Mahipalpur including the alleged mastermind Tushar Goyal, who is at the centre of controversy.
His photos with Congress MP Deepender Hooda and Haryana Congress President Udaybhan went viral on social media, inviting criticism for the grand old party.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini questioned Congress's involvement, asking whether Congress was using drug syndicate money to influence Haryana assembly elections.
CM Nayab Saini Taunts Congress
"About 5,600 crore drug racket has been busted. Its mastermind has a direct connection with Congress. The main accused has been the president of Congress's RTI cell,” Saini posted on X.
लगभग 5,600 करोड़ की ड्रग्स रैकेट का जो— Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) October 3, 2024
भंडाफोड़ हुआ है उसके मास्टरमाइंड का सीधा-सीधा कांग्रेस से कनेक्शन सामने आया है।
मुख्य अभियुक्त कांग्रेस की आरटीआई सेल का अध्यक्ष रहा है।हुड्डा पिता-पुत्र के साथ उसकी नजदीकी संबंध दिखाती तस्वीरें हैं और उसके मोबाइल से दीपेंद्र हुड्डा का… pic.twitter.com/2saJSNErZB
“Pictures show his close relationship with Hooda's father-son and Deepender Hooda's number has also been found on his mobile. If the investigation proceeds further, more layers will be revealed, but many questions have arisen right now. Which Congress will have to answer,” he wrote.
The BJP's National Spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi also addressed a press conference over the issue and alleged that Hooda's phone number was found in the accused's mobile, raising concerns about the influence of organized crime in Haryana politics.
“Does Congress aim to ruin Haryana youth by promoting drugs? Will Rahul Gandhi take action against Deepender Hooda?” he asked.
