Haryana Police Team Attacked In Rajasthan; Suspected Criminal Freed, Driver Kidnapped By Assailants

Haryana Police, in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman, arrested a fraud suspect, but faced a mob attack. The assailants freed the accused, injuring the police personnel.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Kuchaman: A Haryana Police team, investigating cases of online fraud and unauthorised currency exchange, faced a violent mob attack in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman City while attempting to apprehend a suspect, who was freed by the assailants, officials said.

The incident occurred when the team detained a suspect from Ranasar village in Kuchaman City, officials said. “While transporting him, a group of 8-10 individuals, reportedly the suspect’s associates, pursued the police vehicle,” a police official said.

Near the Kilka petrol pump at Kala Bhatti Dhani, the group rammed their vehicle into the police Bolero, causing severe damage as per the official. The assailants then attacked the team, forcibly freeing the suspect and abducting the vehicle’s driver, he added.

Cops of the Haryana Police team sustained minor injuries during the altercation. They immediately alerted the local police, following which senior officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nemichand Kharia and Circle Officer (CO) Arvind Vishnoi, initiated a blockade in the area to apprehend the culprits.

In connection with the attack, a suspect from the Chittawa area was taken into custody and is being brought to the Kuchaman police station for interrogation. “Further details about the accused will be shared once the team reaches the station,” said CO Arvind Vishnoi.

Authorities are investigating the incident, highlighting growing resistance to law enforcement actions in cross-state operations.

