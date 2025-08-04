Haryana Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore, Arrest Smuggler

Fatehabad: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Fatehabad police arrested a heroin smuggler near the village of Dhangad in Haryana. The smuggler has been identified as Gurmeet, who is from Peenrawali village in Hisar. Police recovered 1 kilogram of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 5 crore.

The arrest came after a tip-off from an informer. During the interrogation, Gurmeet revealed that he had been smuggling heroin from Punjab into Haryana. Gurmee used to primarily supply the drug to villages around Hisar and Fatehabad, he told police.

According to police, Gurmeet worked for a big drug supplier, who is now under investigation. Authorities confirmed that Gurmeet is a habitual offender with a criminal history, including multiple cases related to drug smuggling.

He was going to supply the seized heroin to the villages around Hisar and Fatehabad, police said. Notably, 10 previous cases, including those of heroin trafficking, have already been registered against him. Superintendent of Police, Siddhant Jain confirmed the arrest and said the operations were part of a larger narcotics network. He also assured the public that efforts are underway to apprehend the key supplier involved in this illicit trade.

The menace of cross-border drug smuggling kept both Punjab and Haryana governments on tenterhooks. Though governments claimed to have cracked down on drug mafias and are constantly launching raids on their houses, locals said drug smuggling go unabated in various border areas. In many places, addicts are falling prey to diseases like jaundice and HIV.