Haryana Police reach Rishikesh hotel to guard 6 rebel Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs

Dehradun: The Haryana Police personnel on Saturday reached Uttarakhand's Rishikesh for ensuring security of 11 Himachal Pradesh MLAs, including six rebel Congress MLAs and three independent lawmakers, who are currently housed at a hotel here.

All these MLAs along with a few from the BJP leaders are staying at Taj Hotel in Tehri district near Rishikesh.

The six rebel Congress MLAs who were disqualified after they cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha elections leading to the defeat of Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi are Ravi Thakur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chaitanya Sharma, Devendra Kumar Bhutto, Sudhir Sharma and Rajendra Rana. The independent MLAs are Hoshayar Singh, KL Thakur and Ashish Sharma.

After Congress complained against the six MLAs for disobeying the whip, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified them under the anti-defection law. Ever since then, these Congress leaders have been in touch with BJP and were staying at a hotel in Haryana's Panchkula under tight security.

All the leaders reached Dehradun airport yesterday and then arrived at Taj Hotel near Rishikesh under heavy security today. At around 11 am today, around 12 Haryana Police personnel reached the hotel by a bus.

The rebel leaders have not interacted with anyone. There is a strict police posting outside the hotel.

Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Speaker's decision, which is likely to be heard next week.

Responding to the development, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said that Uttarakhand is a tourist place and so the MLAs have come here.