Haryana Police Detain 29 Bangladeshis In Kalanaur

Rohtak: Haryana Police claim to have taken 29 Bangladeshi citizens in custody from Kalanaur who were allegedly residing illegally without relevant documents and working in brick kilns. Their detention is a part of a special drive launched across Haryana that follows the arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra of Hisar, who was allegedly working as a spy for Pakistani agencies.

Sources disclosed that the Police were getting tip-offs about Bangladeshis working in various eating joints and at brick kilns. The 29 people who have been detained include women and children. They were unable to furnish any documents sought by the Police.

Sources said that these Bangladeshis had entered India from West Bengal. Two of them, identified as Mahabul and Musharraf, disclosed that they had entered India with the help of agents who take Rs 25,000 per head to help people cross over to the Indian side.