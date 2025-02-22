Haryana Police’s ‘Cyber Tau’ Steals Show At Surajkund Mela, Warns Public About Digital Scams

Faridabad: Amid the vibrant stalls and bustling crowds at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela here in Haryana, ‘Cyber Tau’—a man with a thick moustache, oversized glasses, traditional white dhoti, and red turban is drawing significant attention. ‘Cyber Tau’ is on a mission—to educate people about the growing menace of cyber crime. The man behind this persona is Sub-Inspector Virender Singh Balhara, who is dedicated to spreading awareness regarding digital scams.
Tau’s Dedication
He interacts with tourists, holding a poster that reads ‘Cyber Tau’ and ‘Dial 1930,’ and answering questions about how to stay vigilant, report online fraud, and reclaim lost money. “Cybercriminals lure people mostly with greed or fear, tricking them into financial scams. Many victims lose their hard-earned money simply because they lack awareness,” he told ETV Bharat.
He explained that if someone falls victim to cyber fraud, they should immediately call 1930 to register a complaint, ensuring their bank account is frozen to prevent further losses. Victims can also report cases through www.cybercrime.gov.in.
Two Common Tactics Used by Fraudsters
According to ‘Cyber Tau,’ scammers typically operate in two ways—either by instilling fear or by exploiting greed. “One of the latest scams involves fake digital arrests. Victims receive a call claiming that illegal items were found in their courier package, and they are placed under ‘home arrest.’ Fraudsters even impersonate police officers and judges over video calls to make the con appear legitimate,” he urged people to stay vigilant and report such incidents immediately.
Another common fraud method preys on financial greed. “Scammers promise high returns through fake share market schemes or task-based earnings. Many people lose their hard-earned money by falling for these traps,” he added, stressing that awareness is the only way to combat such fraud.
Tao's Advice
‘Cyber Tau’ also advised the public to check how many mobile SIM cards are registered in their name using the Sanchar Saathi app or website. “Fraudsters often misuse SIM cards issued under someone else’s identity. If you find extra numbers linked to your Aadhaar, immediately deactivate them,” he warned.
Highlighting the importance of buying SIM cards only from authorised stores, he said, “Local vendors sometimes use customers’ biometric data to issue multiple SIMs under the same identity, selling them at high prices to fraudsters.”
Public Response
Visitors at the mela appreciated the initiative. “It’s a great initiative by Haryana Police to educate people. Even children use mobile phones these days, making them vulnerable to fraud,” Radhika, a visitor said.
Money Lost In Online Frauds
Meanwhile, government data highlights the growing threat of cyber fraud. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' 2023-24 report, citizens lost Rs 14,570 crore in cyber fraud incidents between March 2021 and March 2024, with 2.16 lakh cyber crime reports filed. In Haryana, cyber fraud cases led to losses of Rs 602 crore in 2023, Rs 980 crore in 2024. However, police managed to recover Rs 268 crore this year, compared to Rs 76 crore the previous year.
As cybercrime continues to rise, ‘Cyber Tau’ remains committed to his mission, urging people to stay cautious and informed to avoid falling victim to online scams.
Read More: