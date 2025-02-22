ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Police’s ‘Cyber Tau’ Steals Show At Surajkund Mela, Warns Public About Digital Scams

Faridabad: Amid the vibrant stalls and bustling crowds at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela here in Haryana, ‘Cyber Tau’—a man with a thick moustache, oversized glasses, traditional white dhoti, and red turban is drawing significant attention. ‘Cyber Tau’ is on a mission—to educate people about the growing menace of cyber crime. The man behind this persona is Sub-Inspector Virender Singh Balhara, who is dedicated to spreading awareness regarding digital scams.

Tau’s Dedication

He interacts with tourists, holding a poster that reads ‘Cyber Tau’ and ‘Dial 1930,’ and answering questions about how to stay vigilant, report online fraud, and reclaim lost money. “Cybercriminals lure people mostly with greed or fear, tricking them into financial scams. Many victims lose their hard-earned money simply because they lack awareness,” he told ETV Bharat.

He explained that if someone falls victim to cyber fraud, they should immediately call 1930 to register a complaint, ensuring their bank account is frozen to prevent further losses. Victims can also report cases through www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Two Common Tactics Used by Fraudsters

According to ‘Cyber Tau,’ scammers typically operate in two ways—either by instilling fear or by exploiting greed. “One of the latest scams involves fake digital arrests. Victims receive a call claiming that illegal items were found in their courier package, and they are placed under ‘home arrest.’ Fraudsters even impersonate police officers and judges over video calls to make the con appear legitimate,” he urged people to stay vigilant and report such incidents immediately.

Another common fraud method preys on financial greed. “Scammers promise high returns through fake share market schemes or task-based earnings. Many people lose their hard-earned money by falling for these traps,” he added, stressing that awareness is the only way to combat such fraud.