Indian Army Rescues Haryana Pilgrim Experiencing Restlessness During Amarnath Yatra In Kashmir

The Rohtak resident Kuldip experienced sudden restlessness during the Amarnath Yatra and was promptly evacuated by the Army's Area Domination Patrol near Kali Mata Mandir.

Rohtak resident Kuldip rescued by Indian Army during Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir
Rohtak resident Kuldip rescued by Indian Army during Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir (Indian Army)
Published : July 16, 2025 at 11:58 AM IST

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Tuesday rescued a yatri from Haryana, who experienced sudden restlessness during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir Himalayas.

A Srinagar-based Army spokesperson said that during the ongoing yatra, 48-year-old Kuldip, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana experienced sudden restlessness near Kali Mata Mandir. An alert Area Domination Patrol deployed in the area immediately noticed his discomfort and swiftly moved to assist him, the spokesperson said.

The Army team promptly administered oxygen and provided a safe resting space, ensuring Kuldip received timely and appropriate care. After recovering and regaining strength, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Army personnel for their prompt response and resumed his onward journey.

This act once again reflects the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to public welfare and its readiness to assist civilians in times of need, beyond the call of duty,” the Army said.

The Amarnath Yatra 2025 commenced on July 3 and will conclude on August 9. As on Wednesday, July 16, an estimated 2.34 lakh yatris had darshan of the Shivling at the Amarnath cave in the Himalayas in south Kashmir.

This year's Yatra comes under additional security measures in the wake of the Apr 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local horse rider were shot dead by the terrorists.

To avenge the attack, the Indian armed forces launched precision strikes inside Pakistan where it destroyed terror networks on the night of May 6-7. The subsequent days witnessed a brief armed conflict between India and Pakistan before US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two nuclear armed arch rivals on May 10.

