Panchkula Horror: Haryana Police Form 5 Teams To Investigate Suicide Pact

Panchkula: The Haryana Police have formed five teams to investigate the death of seven members of a family in Haryana's Panchkula.

Six members of a family, including three children, were found dead inside a car in Haryana's Panchkula, while another died on his way to a hospital on Monday night. The car with a Dehradun registration number was found parked on the roadside in a residential area in Panchkula's Sector 27, adjacent to a vacant plot of land.

Dehradun Police later confirmed that while the family originally belonged to Haryana, they had lived in Dehradun for a few years, and the vehicle was registered there. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Singh, said that the family had lived in Dehradun for a few years but had shifted out. Even their neighbours did not know much about them.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Panchkula DCP (Crime) Amit Dahiya said that a 360-degree investigation is being done in this case so that no party is left out. "Prima facie, the case appears to be a suicide owing to debt trouble. But no conclusion can be reached in the case right now," he said.

Of the five investigation teams, one each has been sent to Dehradun and Pinjore. Amit Dahiya told reporters that two suicide notes were found on the spot - one from the car's dashboard and another from a notebook kept in a bag in the vehicle. Dahiya said that while he could not disclose the exact content of the notes, the crux of the note found from the dashboard was that the family took the step due to financial issues.

Who wrote the suicide notes is a matter of investigation, he said, replying to reporters' questions. Earlier in the day, Dahiya said, "We are investigating the case from all angles. We are questioning people in the area and going through CCTV footage." Police are also going through the social media accounts of the deceased and their bank transactions, he said.