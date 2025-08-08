ETV Bharat / state

Up To 10 Years' Jail For Hiding Religion For Marriage: Haryana Govt Orders Strict Action Under Anti-Conversion Law

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has directed all district magistrates and police officers to strictly follow the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and Rules, 2022, and take stringent action against people who hide their religion to get married.

As per the Act, a marriage will be declared void if the concerned person is found to have married by hiding his/her religion, and subsequently s/he would be liable for prosecution. The Act also bans conversion that is done by marriage or for the purpose of marriage.

Penalties Prescibed Under This

General unlawful conversion: 1-5 years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs one lakh.

Hiding religion to marry: 3-10 years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs three lakh; the marriage will be treated as void.

Converting a minor, a woman or a person from SC/ST: 4-10 years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs three lakh.

Mass conversion (more than two people at the same time): 5-10 years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs four lakh.

Moreover, it states that any child born from a marriage performed in violation of the law will be considered legitimate, and the child's inheritance rights will follow normal succession laws of the parents.