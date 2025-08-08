Up To 10 Years' Jail For Hiding Religion For Marriage: Haryana Govt Orders Strict Action Under Anti-Conversion Law

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has directed all district magistrates and police officers to strictly follow the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and Rules, 2022, and take stringent action against people who hide their religion to get married.
As per the Act, a marriage will be declared void if the concerned person is found to have married by hiding his/her religion, and subsequently s/he would be liable for prosecution. The Act also bans conversion that is done by marriage or for the purpose of marriage.
Penalties Prescibed Under This
General unlawful conversion: 1-5 years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs one lakh.
Hiding religion to marry: 3-10 years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs three lakh; the marriage will be treated as void.
Converting a minor, a woman or a person from SC/ST: 4-10 years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs three lakh.
Mass conversion (more than two people at the same time): 5-10 years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs four lakh.
Moreover, it states that any child born from a marriage performed in violation of the law will be considered legitimate, and the child's inheritance rights will follow normal succession laws of the parents.
How To Convert Legally
A person intending to convert must file a declaration in Form A with the concerned Deputy Commissioner before the conversion. If the person to be converted happens to be a minor, both parents (or the surviving parent) must submit Form B. Any religious priest or organiser of the conversion ceremony must give prior notice in the Form C to the Deputy Commissioner of the district where the conversion will take place. The Deputy Commissioner will then acknowledge receipt of these declarations and notices.
How Conversions Can Be Stopped
After a notice is displayed, any person has 30 days to file a written objection with the Deputy Commissioner. After receiving objections, the Deputy Commissioner can carry out verification and an investigation as prescribed. If the probe finds the proposed conversion involves force, fraud, coercion or other prohibited means, the official can refuse permission for the conversion.
The government has, however, clarified that their motive is not to interfere with religious freedom in any which way.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Mishra said, "The government's objective is not to interfere with personal religious freedom, but to protect citizens from fraud, coercion or unlawful inducement. The Act prohibits converting or attempting to convert anyone by misrepresentation, force, threat, undue influence, inducement or fraudulent means including digital methods."
The district officials have been directed to follow the Act and Rules closely and ensure formal documentation and verification in every case.
