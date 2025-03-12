BJP Sweeps Haryana Civic Body Polls, Breaches Congress' Rohtak Stronghold

Chandigarh: BJP won nine out of 10 seats in the civic body elections in Haryana even as the Congress could not even manage to open its account in the state.

The BJP even wrested Congress' strongholds in the state. Congress's mayor candidate could not win even one of the 10 municipal corporations of Haryana. The party could not win even in Rohtak, the stronghold of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda, while BJP also won the Sirsa Municipal Council, the stronghold of Kumari Selja, a Congress MP. BJP's mayor candidates won the elections in Gurugram, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Faridabad, Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Hisar, Rohtak Municipal Corporations of Haryana, while Independent candidate Dr Indrajit Yadav won from Manesar. He defeated BJP's Sundar Lal.

Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini celebrated his party's exceptional performance in the polls with all the ministers and workers. Saini said Haryana is headed towards rapid development now that there is a triple engine government in the state. "he people of Haryana have approved the policies of BJP," he said.

Haryana BJP took to social media platform (X) and wrote, "The record of winning the mayor election with the highest margin in the country has been broken today. Earlier this record was in the name of BJP candidate Sunita Dayal in Ghaziabad. Sunita had won the election by a margin of 2,87,000 votes. But today Praveen Batra Joshi of BJP from Faridabad made a new record of 3,16,852".

On the other hand, former Haryana CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda said as the state's Chief Minister, he never participated in the municipal and panchayat elections, because these are elections of brotherhood. He said Congress would have suffered a loss only if the party already had a seat. Extensive arrangements were made by the Haryana State Election Commission in coordination with the district administrations concerned to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process, officials said.