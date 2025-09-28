ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Mob Attack: Five Policemen Injured, 14 Arrested During Raid In Nuh

Nuh: A police raid to nab a theft accused spiralled into violence on Sunday after a mob attacked a joint team of police personnel in Haryana's Nuh district.

Five police men were injured and their vehicle was damaged after Tawadu and Punhana CIA staff in Indana village under the Bichhaur police station limits of Haryana faced a mob attack.

The cops faced an attack when they conducted a raid to arrest Azad, an accused in a theft case in Punjab. During the raid, Azad drew his pistol and fired at the policemen. The bullet pierced constable Sameer's hand. Azad fled the scene, leaving his pistol on the ground. Before escaping, he provoked the villagers to attack the police. Dozens of men and women gathered and began pelting stones at the police team.

According to police, Arshad, another villager, allegedly blocked the road with a JCB machine, preventing the movement of police vehicles. The attack was sudden and spread so rapidly that the police team had to retreat to save their lives.

The attackers also allegedly fired in the air, damaging several police vehicles. Seeing the situation worsen, the police immediately called in reinforcements and conducted another raid.

Punhana DSP Jitendra Rana said, "Besides Azad, Khalid and Wasim Akram were also involved in the firing. Khalid fired with a rifle, while Wasim fired with a country-made pistol. Seeing the situation spiralling out of control, the police had to fire seven to eight rounds in the air in self-defence. Three policemen have been admitted to the Punhana CHC. Following the incident, the police raided the village and arrested 14 accused, including four women."