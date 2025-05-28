Haryana Mass Suicide: Family Of 7 Consumed Poison-Laced Drink, Relatives Argue Over Cremation

Panchkula: Haryana Police investigating the death of seven members of a family in Haryana's Panchkula district have said that the deceased had taken cold drinks laced with poison on Monday night. Their bodies were cremated after a dispute among relatives on Wednesday.

Businessman Praveen Mittal and six members of his family, including his wife and three children, were found dead inside a car in Sector 27 of Panchkula. Their bodies were taken to Panchkula Civil Hospital for post-mortem on Tuesday.

While autopsy was underway, an argument rose between Praveen's family members and his in-laws outside the hospital. His father-in-law Rakesh Gupta alleged that the family was suffering from mental distress as they were in debt but Praveen's siblings had never helped them. Now everyone has gathered to show sympathy, Rakesh alleged.

Rakesh also said that he will perform the last rites of his daughter Reena, granddaughters Dhruvika and Delisa and grandson Hardik, but will not perform the last rites of his son-in-law because he had killed them. This led to an argument between both the parties and they started abusing each other. Finally, policemen present at the spot had to intervene to pacify them. Finally, both the parties agreed to cremate the seven bodies together at the crematorium in Manimajra in Chandigarh.

According to police, Praveen reportedly had taken loans amounting to a few crores from banks and money lenders and with debts surmounting he kept changing his locations between Panchkula, Kharar, Dehradun and Kolkata.

The situation was such that Praveen, who once owned a scrap factory, was recently forced to drive a taxi. Currently, the family was living in a rented two-room house in Saketri village of Panchkula. The house owner, Manish Chaudhary, said the family was living here for 25 days but nobody appeared to be tensed.

Before shifting to Panchkula, Praveen's family lived on rent in a house in Kolagarh in Dehradun for around nine months. The car in which the family members were found dead is registered in the name of Gambhir Singh Negi from Maldevta in Dehradun. Gambhir told police that he met Praveen in connection with the work of an NGO. Praveen earlier ran an NGO in the name of Child Life Care Mission and later they became good friends.

Panchkula DCP Crime Amit Dahiya said five police teams are investigating the case from all aspects. "CCTV footage is being examined along with questioning the people of the area. Also, the social media accounts of the deceased and their bank transactions are being investigated. Although the case prima facie seems to be suicide, a thorough investigation is being conducted," he said.

