Haryana Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Bowling During Cricket Match

Rohtak: In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old man died after suffering a massive heart attack while playing cricket in Haryana's Rohtak on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Sikka, a resident of Subhash Nagar. He was employed in a private company and used to go to play cricket with his friends every Sunday. According to local sources, during a match at the MS Saraswati School ground on Jind Road on Sunday evening, after bowling the third ball of the over, Sandeep suddenly collapsed and became unconscious. Fellow players immediately tried to give CPR, but to no avail. Sandeep was taken by his colleagues in a car to a private hospital in Sun City Sector-35 where doctors declared him dead.

The family members have been devastated by the man's sudden and tragic death. His last rites were performed at the crematorium located at Sheela Bypass. People from the vicinity and acquaintances arrived in large numbers to see him for the last time.

Sandeep Sikka was known for his fitness and lifestyle. He was very fond of cricket and would go to play the game every week. His sudden death has shocked his friends and locals.