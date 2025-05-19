Haryana Man Arrested On Espionage Charges; Father Denies Allegations

Nuh: Police have arrested a man from Haryana's Nuh for allegedly spying for Pakistan even as his father denied the charges on his son's behalf.

According to official sources, Tarif, a resident of village Kangarka under Tawadu subdivision, was arrested by a joint team of Chandigarh Special Police Force and the Central Investigation Agency along with Tawadu CIA and Sadar Police Station near the village Bawala Radha Swami Satsang on Sunday evening.

Tarif is the second among five brothers whose in-laws live in Chandanhola area of Delhi. He has been married for about 10 years and has two children. He runs a clinic near Ansal Farm House, where the working class used to come for treatment.

Tarif is accused of providing confidential information related to Indian military activities to two employees posted in the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi through WhatsApp. Nuh Police has registered a case against Tarif and Pakistani citizens Asif Baloch and Jafar posted in Pakistan High Commission under sections of Indian Penal Code, Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Tarif's father, Hanif denied the allegations against his son though he acknowledged that his family members were based in Pakistan. Hanif said that about one and a half years ago, his son Tarif, his wife and children had visited Pakistan.

"The allegations of Pakistan spying against my son are completely baseless. He is being framed as part of a conspiracy. I am ready to cooperate in the police investigation," Hanif said.