ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Man Arrested On Espionage Charges; Father Denies Allegations

The accused was arrested by a joint team of security agencies on Sunday evening even though his father said his son was being framed.

Haryana man Tarif arrested on espionage charges
Haryana man Tarif arrested on espionage charges (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Nuh: Police have arrested a man from Haryana's Nuh for allegedly spying for Pakistan even as his father denied the charges on his son's behalf.

According to official sources, Tarif, a resident of village Kangarka under Tawadu subdivision, was arrested by a joint team of Chandigarh Special Police Force and the Central Investigation Agency along with Tawadu CIA and Sadar Police Station near the village Bawala Radha Swami Satsang on Sunday evening.

Tarif is the second among five brothers whose in-laws live in Chandanhola area of Delhi. He has been married for about 10 years and has two children. He runs a clinic near Ansal Farm House, where the working class used to come for treatment.

Tarif is accused of providing confidential information related to Indian military activities to two employees posted in the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi through WhatsApp. Nuh Police has registered a case against Tarif and Pakistani citizens Asif Baloch and Jafar posted in Pakistan High Commission under sections of Indian Penal Code, Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Tarif's father, Hanif denied the allegations against his son though he acknowledged that his family members were based in Pakistan. Hanif said that about one and a half years ago, his son Tarif, his wife and children had visited Pakistan.

"The allegations of Pakistan spying against my son are completely baseless. He is being framed as part of a conspiracy. I am ready to cooperate in the police investigation," Hanif said.

Read More:

  1. Haryana College Student Arrested On Espionage Charges; Was Honeytrapped By Pakistan Agents During Nankana Sahib Pilgrimage
  2. Rajasthan: Canteen Operator in Army Area Falls in Honey Trap, Turns Pakistan Spy; Arrested

Nuh: Police have arrested a man from Haryana's Nuh for allegedly spying for Pakistan even as his father denied the charges on his son's behalf.

According to official sources, Tarif, a resident of village Kangarka under Tawadu subdivision, was arrested by a joint team of Chandigarh Special Police Force and the Central Investigation Agency along with Tawadu CIA and Sadar Police Station near the village Bawala Radha Swami Satsang on Sunday evening.

Tarif is the second among five brothers whose in-laws live in Chandanhola area of Delhi. He has been married for about 10 years and has two children. He runs a clinic near Ansal Farm House, where the working class used to come for treatment.

Tarif is accused of providing confidential information related to Indian military activities to two employees posted in the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi through WhatsApp. Nuh Police has registered a case against Tarif and Pakistani citizens Asif Baloch and Jafar posted in Pakistan High Commission under sections of Indian Penal Code, Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Tarif's father, Hanif denied the allegations against his son though he acknowledged that his family members were based in Pakistan. Hanif said that about one and a half years ago, his son Tarif, his wife and children had visited Pakistan.

"The allegations of Pakistan spying against my son are completely baseless. He is being framed as part of a conspiracy. I am ready to cooperate in the police investigation," Hanif said.

Read More:

  1. Haryana College Student Arrested On Espionage Charges; Was Honeytrapped By Pakistan Agents During Nankana Sahib Pilgrimage
  2. Rajasthan: Canteen Operator in Army Area Falls in Honey Trap, Turns Pakistan Spy; Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ESPIONAGE CASEHARYANA MAN SPYING CASEPAKISTAN SPYPAKISTAN SPY ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.