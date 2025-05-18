Haryana Man Arrested For Spying For Pakistan Grilled By Cops

Nuh: Police and various intelligence agencies are interrogating Arman, who was arrested in Haryana's Nuh district on charges of spying for Pakistan on Saturday.

Police said Arman, a resident of Rajaka village of Nagina block, shared information related to the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan through a staff of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. He had reportedly passed on information amid the tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Firozpur Jhirka DSP Ajaib Singh said, "Police have strong evidence against Arman. He was taken into custody and presented in a court of Firozpur, from where he was sent to six days of police remand."

The DSP, however, refused to provide further details about the case saying, it is a very sensitive matter and too early to say anything. A thorough investigation is currently underway, he added.

Arman's mobile phone is being examined to collect information about those involved with him. More arrests may surface in the future but Haryana Police are treading cautiously in this matter.

Arman's father, who was the Rajaka village sarpanch earlier, is said to be lodged in Chhattisgarh jail in some other case. Investigations revealed Arman was in touch with Pakistani operatives for the last two years.