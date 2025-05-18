ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Man Arrested For Spying For Pakistan Grilled By Cops

Arman was in contact with a staff of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and shared information on Indian Army and military activities with Pakistan.

Haryana Man Arrested For Spying For Pakistan Grilled By Police
Suspected Pakistani spy Arman (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST

1 Min Read

Nuh: Police and various intelligence agencies are interrogating Arman, who was arrested in Haryana's Nuh district on charges of spying for Pakistan on Saturday.

Police said Arman, a resident of Rajaka village of Nagina block, shared information related to the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan through a staff of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. He had reportedly passed on information amid the tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Firozpur Jhirka DSP Ajaib Singh said, "Police have strong evidence against Arman. He was taken into custody and presented in a court of Firozpur, from where he was sent to six days of police remand."

The DSP, however, refused to provide further details about the case saying, it is a very sensitive matter and too early to say anything. A thorough investigation is currently underway, he added.

Arman's mobile phone is being examined to collect information about those involved with him. More arrests may surface in the future but Haryana Police are treading cautiously in this matter.

Arman's father, who was the Rajaka village sarpanch earlier, is said to be lodged in Chhattisgarh jail in some other case. Investigations revealed Arman was in touch with Pakistani operatives for the last two years.

Read more

  1. Tailor At Bathinda Army Cantonment Arrested For 'Spying'
  2. Haryana: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested For 'Spying' For Pakistan, Her Bank Accounts Being Investigated

Nuh: Police and various intelligence agencies are interrogating Arman, who was arrested in Haryana's Nuh district on charges of spying for Pakistan on Saturday.

Police said Arman, a resident of Rajaka village of Nagina block, shared information related to the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan through a staff of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. He had reportedly passed on information amid the tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Firozpur Jhirka DSP Ajaib Singh said, "Police have strong evidence against Arman. He was taken into custody and presented in a court of Firozpur, from where he was sent to six days of police remand."

The DSP, however, refused to provide further details about the case saying, it is a very sensitive matter and too early to say anything. A thorough investigation is currently underway, he added.

Arman's mobile phone is being examined to collect information about those involved with him. More arrests may surface in the future but Haryana Police are treading cautiously in this matter.

Arman's father, who was the Rajaka village sarpanch earlier, is said to be lodged in Chhattisgarh jail in some other case. Investigations revealed Arman was in touch with Pakistani operatives for the last two years.

Read more

  1. Tailor At Bathinda Army Cantonment Arrested For 'Spying'
  2. Haryana: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested For 'Spying' For Pakistan, Her Bank Accounts Being Investigated

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SPYING FOR PAKISTANPAKISTAN HIGH COMMISSIONPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKHARYANA SPY ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.