ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Man Arrested For Molesting Woman From Lithuania At Agra Fort

Agra: A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman tourist from Lithuania at the Agra fort, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the woman was visiting the Agra Fort on Wednesday when the accused, identified as Mizan, also a tourist from Haryana's Mewat, allegedly touched her inappropriately. The woman raised an alarm, following which the people caught the accused and informed the Agra Police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Taj Security, Syed Arib Ahmed, said the female tourist from Lithuania was allegedly molested by a 22-year-old man on the premises of the Agra Fort. The woman alleged that she was touched inappropriately while standing in the queue, Ahmed said.

The people there caught hold of the accused after the woman raised an alarm. The woman recorded her statement with the Agra Police, following which she underwent a medical examination. A friend accompanying the woman gave a written complaint, and the duo left for Delhi late Wednesday evening, the senior police official added.