Haryana Man Arrested For Molesting Woman From Lithuania At Agra Fort

File Photo: Accused Mizan (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 17, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST

Agra: A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman tourist from Lithuania at the Agra fort, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the woman was visiting the Agra Fort on Wednesday when the accused, identified as Mizan, also a tourist from Haryana's Mewat, allegedly touched her inappropriately. The woman raised an alarm, following which the people caught the accused and informed the Agra Police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Taj Security, Syed Arib Ahmed, said the female tourist from Lithuania was allegedly molested by a 22-year-old man on the premises of the Agra Fort. The woman alleged that she was touched inappropriately while standing in the queue, Ahmed said.

The people there caught hold of the accused after the woman raised an alarm. The woman recorded her statement with the Agra Police, following which she underwent a medical examination. A friend accompanying the woman gave a written complaint, and the duo left for Delhi late Wednesday evening, the senior police official added.

"Based on the complaint of the woman, a case was registered under Section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After checking the CCTV footage from the spot, we arrested Mizan," Ahmed said.

He further said that Mizan was produced before a local court on Thursday.

In a similar incident on April 3, a woman from the Czech Republic, who was visiting Agra to see the Taj Mahal, was allegedly molested by a youth in the parking lot of the western gate. Based on the woman's complaint, the tourism police station registered a case, and the accused was arrested.

