Haryana: Annual International Gita Mahotsav To Begin In Kurukshetra On November 28

Kurukshetra: The annual International Gita Mahotsav will be celebrated here with grandeur, elegance, and pomp from November 28 to December 15, according to an official statement made on Thursday.

Since 2016, the Haryana Government has been celebrating the Gita Mahotsav on an international scale, enhancing the state’s reputation both nationally and globally. Each year, the festival is also hosted in a partner country, spreading the message of the Bhagavad Gita worldwide.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the vice president of the Kurukshetra Development Board, chaired a review meeting here on Thursday to oversee preparations for the event, it said.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal and Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj graced the meeting with their presence and decided to choose Tanzania as their partner country this year. They also said that Odisha would be the partner state at the International Gita Mahotsav.

Divya Kurukshetra: The CM said that special attention will be paid to ensure cleanliness in the city during the event so that people visiting Haryana from abroad do not have to face inconvenience.