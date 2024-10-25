Haryana: Annual International Gita Mahotsav To Begin In Kurukshetra On November 28

Kurukshetra: The annual International Gita Mahotsav will be celebrated here with grandeur, elegance, and pomp from November 28 to December 15, according to an official statement made on Thursday.
Since 2016, the Haryana Government has been celebrating the Gita Mahotsav on an international scale, enhancing the state’s reputation both nationally and globally. Each year, the festival is also hosted in a partner country, spreading the message of the Bhagavad Gita worldwide.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the vice president of the Kurukshetra Development Board, chaired a review meeting here on Thursday to oversee preparations for the event, it said.
Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal and Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj graced the meeting with their presence and decided to choose Tanzania as their partner country this year. They also said that Odisha would be the partner state at the International Gita Mahotsav.
Divya Kurukshetra: The CM said that special attention will be paid to ensure cleanliness in the city during the event so that people visiting Haryana from abroad do not have to face inconvenience.
The CM will himself take part in a special cleanliness campaign named Divya Kurukshetra, he announced. Besides the youth, all social, and religious institutions and resident welfare associations will be actively involved in this effort, he said.
Main Events: The core events of the festival will take place from December 5 to 11, with the grand celebration (Mahaparva) on December 11, the statement said. An initiative to boost the festival’s reach through social media was also discussed during the meeting.
The CM was informed by the officials that a national-level exhibition and live broadcasts will be showcased at four prominent religious sites across India: Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, Dwarka in Gujarat, Udupi in Karnataka, and a significant religious site in Odisha.
Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Amit Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary of Urban Local Bodies Department, Vikas Gupta, Director General of Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture Department, K Makrand Pandurang, Deputy Commissioner of Kurukshetra, Rajesh Jogpal, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister, Bharat Bhushan Bharti, Chief Executive Officer of Kurukshetra Development Board, Pankaj, Advisor of Foreign Cooperation Department, Pawan Chaudhary, Honorary Secretary of Kurukshetra Development Board, Madan Mohan Chhabra and other members of the board were present in the meeting.
