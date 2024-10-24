ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Nine Rounds Fired At Immigration Center In Kurukshetra

The shooter sent a voice message to the victim, threatening to kill him, before arriving at the immigration center.

The shooter sent a voice message to the victim, threatening to kill him, before arriving at the immigration center.
The incident took place on Wednesday, and a video of it has since gone viral, causing alarm. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Karnal: A man opened fire at an immigration centre in Kurukshetra, firing nine rounds of bullets after sending a voice message threatening to kill the victim. The incident took place on Wednesday, and a video of it has since gone viral, causing alarm.

Police rushed to the spot as soon as the incident came to light and are trying to trace the unknown miscreant. Jitendra Singh, director of, the immigration centre, said that there was no loss of life or property despite multiple rounds of firing. "I have no enmity with anyone. One can imagine what the condition is in the other cities if such is the condition here," he added.

CCTV footage showed a young man smoking a cigarette outside the immigration centre. All of a sudden, he took out a gun and fired nine rounds, shattering the glass outside the centre.

Police have refused to make any statement on the matter as the investigation is underway. "We have recovered the bullet shells from the incident. Currently, we are questioning the immigration operator and checking CCTV footage to nab the shooter," police said.

