Haryana: Karnal's Chanchal Creates History, Becomes Civil Judge in First Attempt

Karnal: Karnal resident Chanchal made headlines by clearing the Haryana Judicial Service Examination on her first attempt, securing a remarkable seventh rank in the general category. This achievement has earned her the prestigious title of Civil Judge.

Chanchal, pursuing an LLM from Delhi University, demonstrated unwavering dedication to her goal. Despite facing initial scepticism about switching subjects after 12th grade, she worked hard and earned an LLB degree.

Recollecting her journey to pursue her goal, Chanchal said, "Many doubted my decision to change subjects, but I remained focused." Her determination led her to pass the LLM exam and prepare for judicial services.

There is happiness in the air all around Chanchal's family. Her mother, Sunita, expressed pride in her daughter's hard work and dedication. "We supported Chanchal's dreams, and she has made us proud," she said. Chanchal's father who works in a school and her brother are equally thrilled in her achievement.

Chanchal will undergo training before assuming her responsibilities as a Civil Judge. Her remarkable feat has brought joy and pride to Karnal and she has also become a role model for young aspirants.

Her success serves as an inspiration to aspiring law professionals. Her accomplishment demonstrates that steadfast resolve and perseverance can overcome obstacles.