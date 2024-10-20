ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Vintage Car Rally: Karnal Hosts A Spectacle Of Iconic Four Wheelers

Vespa scooters and Royal Enfield Bullets of the 60s and 70s have been showcased at this vintage car rally.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 53 minutes ago

From cars of the 1930s and 40s to Vespa scooters and Royal Enfield Bullets of the 60s and 70s, these vintage vehicles were showcased outside the Noor Mahal Palace Hotel in Haryana, as part of a vintage car rally this weekend.
Karnal: From cars of the 1930s and 40s to Vespa scooters and Royal Enfield Bullets of the 60s and 70s, these vintage vehicles were showcased outside the Noor Mahal Palace Hotel in Haryana, as part of a vintage car rally this weekend.

Sagar, Manager, of Noor Mahal Hotel, said that the Noor Mahal Hotel has organised the vintage car rally for the second time in Karnal.

"Unlike last time, when only vintage cars were displayed, this time we have included vintage motorbikes. You can see the vehicles of the early 90s, including the Bentley of 1919, the Cetro car, and the Jeep. We also have vintage motorbikes, including a Vespa, a Royal Enfield of 1966."

Part of this impressive line-up was a rare Willys Jeep, which according to the owner was used in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Indrajit Sarkar, Owner of Willys Jeep said that the Willys Jeep manufactured in 1960 is a 4-wheel-drive Jeep and has a petrol engine.

"It played a key role in the second Indo-Pak war. You can take this vehicle anywhere. In the 1971 war, it was part of the Indian army," he added. Many visitors who came to see the vintage vehicles expressed excitement at the opportunity to explore the country's automobile history.

Annu, a visitor was elated to be at the rally and said that it had been a long time since such an event took place in Karnal. "It was also nice to see so many vintage cars. We took some pictures. I came here with my children, and they enjoyed themselves. This type of event should take place because it teaches us about our culture's past," she added.

Another visitor, Able said that this was her first experience to be here. She said, "Luckily my friend owns the car, and I was always excited. I never experienced this before. I just saw videos, and I had the opportunity to do that and ride one from Delhi to here. It's been a whole amazing experience altogether." The rally was earlier flagged off in Delhi.

