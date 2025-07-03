Haryana Junk Dealer's Daughter Bags Microsoft Job Offer Worth Rs 55 Lakh

Hisar: Emotions run high in 21-year-old Simran's house in a remote village of Haryana as she managed to bag a job in Microsoft in Hyderabad with an annual package of Rs 55 lakh. Daughter of a junk dealer with a daily income ranging between Rs 5 to 300, Simran's journey has been one of resilience, hardwork and unwavering belief in her dreams.

Simran, resident of Balsmand village of Hisar, cracked JEE in her first attempt and secured admission in electrical engineering department at IIT, Mandi. However, Simran's interest was in the IT sector and her dream was to work in Microsoft, so she studied computer science as an additional subject.

Simran's father (ETV Bharat)

During campus placement, Simran was selected for internship in Microsoft, Hyderabad. After two months of internship, Simran won the best intern award among 300 candidates. She received this award from the overseas head of Microsoft, who came to India from the US for the first time to meet Simran. After this, she had her name in the final selection list.

Simran's father Rajesh Kumar said, "We live in a two-room house and I earn between Rs 300 to 5 a day by going door to door, calling out to people and asking for junk in exchange for utensils. Simran is the eldest among her two sisters, Mamta and Muskan, and younger brother Harshit. I am a street vendor and toil very hard to raise my children. I pray to God for my daughter's achievement and her bright future."

Simran's family members (ETV Bharat)

Excited over her daughter's achievement, Simran's mother Kavita said, "I have studied only till class 12 and taught my daughter till class 7. After that, she was sent to Hisar for studies. She passed the JEE in 2021. We are very happy with Simran's success. She is an inspiration for her siblings and other children of the area."

Congress MLA Chandraprakash said daughters do not lag behind in any field. "If families give support and opportunities to their daughters, then they will be able to show their strength in every field. Our state is proud of Simran and she will be honoured in Balsmand on July 4. Other daughters should also take inspiration from Simran and move forward. We are always standing beside our daughters," the MLA said.