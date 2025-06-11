70 Haryana Irrigation Officials Chargesheeted For Negligence, Corruption

Chandigarh: Haryana government has chargesheeted nearly 70 officers of the state irrigation and water resources department for negligence and corruption. The action has been taken on the recommendation of irrigation minister Shruti Chaudhary.

Disciplinary action has been taken against them under Rule 7 and 8 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeals) Rules, 2016. Among the accused include junior, superintendent and executive engineers. Also, strict action has been taken against two chief engineers.

According to information, these officials have been accused of serious negligence and corruption in conducting quality checks for construction work samples.

This is for the first time that the state government has taken action against so many officers of the irrigation department. The move makes it clear that the government will not allow any compromise on quality in development works and take strict action against officers who are negligent.

Notably, the department had formed a committee to check the quality of samples of construction works. On June 5, the committee was asked to prepare and submit all draft chargesheets and displeasure note within five days. It was also asked to brief the progress report before commissioner and secretary of irrigation department.

The committee formed to frame draft chargesheets against erring officers in matter of testing hardened concrete samples was directed to submit the comprehensive report within two days and it was stated that any laxity will be taken seriously.

"It is brought to your notice that the samples were collected and got tested by your office and subsequently the reports were submitted to the higher office. On examination of reports and perusal of records, committee has found that test results have not been analysed in terms of their results in relation to specifications, deviations in percentage and financial loss caused to the state exchequer due to failure of test samples during execution of work," the order stated.