Haryana IPS Officer's Body Shifted To PGIMER Without Consent, Says Kin

Chandigarh: Family members of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar — who allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday — claimed on Saturday that his body has been shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) without their consent, sharpening the pitch seeking "justice" for the death.

The body, which was kept at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 of Chandigarh, was shifted to PGIMER on Saturday, and Kumar's family is yet to give their consent for conducting the autopsy, sources said.

"They (the authority) have shifted the body without asking us. Injustice is being done to us. Five days have passed since a DGP-level officer died, but we have not received justice yet," Amit Rattan, the AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA and brother-in-law of Kumar, said.

Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead with the service revolver of his bodyguard at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday. He left behind a 'final note' accusing eight senior police officials, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities" and for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

Meanwhile, Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia has been removed and Surinder Singh Bhoria has been appointed in his place.

Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda visited the residence of Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer and the wife of the deceased, on Saturday. Hooda told the media that he has requested the family to get the post-mortem done as early as possible.

"The autopsy will be conducted at the PGIMER for which a board has been constituted comprising a magistrate, forensic experts, and doctors. Videography and photography of the post-mortem will also be done," the officer said.