Haryana IPS Officer's Body Shifted To PGIMER Without Consent, Says Kin
Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia has been replaced with Surinder Singh Bhoria following allegations by the deceased of "caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".
Published : October 11, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST
Chandigarh: Family members of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar — who allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday — claimed on Saturday that his body has been shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) without their consent, sharpening the pitch seeking "justice" for the death.
The body, which was kept at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 of Chandigarh, was shifted to PGIMER on Saturday, and Kumar's family is yet to give their consent for conducting the autopsy, sources said.
"They (the authority) have shifted the body without asking us. Injustice is being done to us. Five days have passed since a DGP-level officer died, but we have not received justice yet," Amit Rattan, the AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA and brother-in-law of Kumar, said.
Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead with the service revolver of his bodyguard at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday. He left behind a 'final note' accusing eight senior police officials, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities" and for allegedly harassing and maligning him.
Meanwhile, Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia has been removed and Surinder Singh Bhoria has been appointed in his place.
Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda visited the residence of Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer and the wife of the deceased, on Saturday. Hooda told the media that he has requested the family to get the post-mortem done as early as possible.
"The autopsy will be conducted at the PGIMER for which a board has been constituted comprising a magistrate, forensic experts, and doctors. Videography and photography of the post-mortem will also be done," the officer said.
He, however, said the post-mortem will be conducted only after the consent of the family is received. Asked why the family members have not given their consent till now, Hooda said they have some grievances, which are being discussed.
On why police have not added the names of the suspects to the FIR lodged in the case, the officer said an investigation is underway. "A special investigation team (SIT) headed by an IG-rank officer has been formed for the probe," he added.
A six-member SIT headed by IG Pushpendra Kumar was set up on Friday for a "prompt, impartial and thorough investigation" into the officer's death in a time-bound manner. After the registration of the FIR, Amneet on Friday claimed it contained "incomplete information" and sought its amendment to "accurately reflect the names of all the accused".
In the column meant for naming the accused, the FIR mentions "as per final note". In a letter to Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Amneet also sought an amendment of the "diluted sections of the SC/ST Act" which have been added to the FIR.
Kumar was recently posted as Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took a dig at the administration, saying, "Shifting the body of Y Puran Kumar from a hospital at Sector 16 to the PGI without the family's consent is inhumane. Such a person, who is himself posted as IG, holds the rank of ADGP, graduated from IIM Ahmedabad, joined IPS with higher marks than IAS, his wife is a senior IAS officer—if he cannot get justice, then what will happen to ordinary Dalits and the poor, how will they get justice? What are the conditions in Haryana state? Can you imagine?
BSP supremo and former UP chief minister Mayawati said, "The suicide of Y Puran Kumar, a senior IG rank police officer in Haryana, whose wife is also a senior IAS officer, due to caste-based exploitation and harassment, has shocked the entire country. People from Dalit and Bahujan communities are especially agitated."
[With agency inputs]
