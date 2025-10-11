ETV Bharat / state

Haryana IPS Officer Suicide: Punjab SC Commission Seeks Report From Chandigarh DGP

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Saturday said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged suicide by Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and sought a report from the Chandigarh DGP in this regard.

Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11, Chandigarh, residence on Tuesday and left behind a suicide note.

In a statement, Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said he has instructed Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda to submit a report regarding the alleged suicide matter, action taken so far on the 'final note' of the deceased and also the complaint given by his wife, Amneet P Kumar.

The report has been sought through an additional director general of police rank officer by October 13.

Garhi said he will visit Kumar's residence on Monday.

In a 'final note' purportedly left behind by Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, eight senior cops, including Bijarniya and Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, have been accused of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

In her complaint to the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, the officer's wife sought an FIR against Haryana DGP and Bijarniya under Section 108 of the BNS (abetment to suicide) and relevant provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, demanding their immediate arrest.